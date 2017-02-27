Just in time for the All Eyez On Me release.

The black BMW that rapper/actor Tupac Shakur was riding in with Death Row Records CEO Marion “Suge” Knight that night that Shakur was shot on the Las Vegas strip is now up for auction and is reportedly seeing seven digit bids.

The vehicle, which was the lead of a ten car entourage following a Mike Tyson fight on September 7, 1996, was riddled with bullets, grazing Knight in the head and hitting Shakur numerous times from which he succumbed to the injuries on September 13, 1996.

Tupac merchandise and memorabilia is currently yielding tremendous profits with the approach of his long awaited biopic due to drop June 16, which would’ve been ‘Pac’s 46th born day.

Is making money from his demise the best way to celebrate his legacy, especially since the death of his mother Afeni Shakur last year? You be the judge.