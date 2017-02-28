In the digital journalism space that is 2017, the only way a journalist is worth their grain in salt is though consistency, hard work, relationships and solid branding.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson does that.

A sports, entertainment and lifestyle writer, Robinson was an asset to The Source Magazine from 2013-2015. He was front and center questioning NBA commissioner Adam Silver at his press conference when the league banned former Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling from owning the team.

Robinson was also one of the first to report LeBron James‘ return to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014. He also penned reviews on gadgets like The Unibat, PlayStation 4, XBOX One, NBA 2K releases, as well as celebrity news.

Scoop B talked about those experiences in an interview with Selena Hill and Black Enterprise Magazine late this week.

In the #AskBE Facebook Live interview with Hill, Robinson spoke reverently about how his three years with The Source allowed him to foster strong relationships with Shaquille O’Neal, Rihanna, Carmelo Anthony, Charles Barkley and made a brief cameo on the VH1 TV show, Black Ink.

Although Robinson began his career at 12 years old, hosting Nets Slammin’ Planet, the Nets’ official kids radio show with Albert King, Lynn Wilson and Nets play-by-play guy, Chris Carrino, Scoop B was adamant about his writing experience with The Source Magazine as an adult.

He says that he was able to seamlessly transition as a writer at The Source when he was hired as on-air talent at CBS Radio. He leveraged pre-existing relationships and went on to host the hit CBS Radio show, Brown & Scoop. The show featured notable talent, like DJ Khaled, Mark Cuban, Jesse Ventura, David Banner and President Donald Trump‘s Director of Urban Development, Dr. Ben Carson. Interviews from Brown & Scoop were featured on TMZ, ESPN, Complex, Sporting News, CNN, Politico, The Hill and more. Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson told Black Enterprise,

“The major key is that you develop those relationships [and] make yourself memorable.”

Robinson also talked about the importance of professionals to have a social media presence. In fact he says it is the standard: “You need to have some sort of photo [or] video to supplement what you’re doing. In today’s society,” he said.

“People want to get a behind-the-scenes look at what you’re doing—I don’t care if you’re Barbara Walters, AJ Calloway, or God, himself.”

Robinson is now a managing editor and columnist at RESPECT Magazine and hosts the weekly #ScoopBRadio Podcast. Visit SCOOPBRadio.com