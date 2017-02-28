Chase N. Cashe is sending signals down from the Spaceship in his latest offering produced by Free P titled “Reporting Live…”. Chase explains how he’s been making his way through the Matrix dealing with double agents & spies while staying focused on the mission at hand. Free P provides the thematic landscape musically which will take you on an adventure you’ll sure want to repeat.

Chase N. Cashe has been on a tear as of late, following the release of his highly successful project, ‘The Black Jesus’. Chase means a lot to the culture, in New Orleans, and beyond. He’s used 2017 as an opportunity to branch out of The Crescent City, and has spent mad time in Los Angeles working on new sounds.

We didn’t include Chase N. Cashe in our 2018 Grammy Potential article, because he’s always captured a gold trophy from the committee. But, we can certainly see the potential for more awards over the course of the next year for the NOLA Producer/Rapper. The visuals from ‘The Black Jesus’ were top shelf, and you can check out a few of them below.

You can check out ‘The Black Jesus’ on SoundCloud below. It seems as though Chase N. Cashe is fully prepared to release a bunch of new music, as “Reporting Live” came pretty quickly after ‘The Black Jesus’ release. We know that his fans, New Orleans, and the industry alike are waiting around for the gems. Here at The Source, we’re anticipating just as much.

Cha-Ching