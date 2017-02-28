There’s a new superstar on the rise blowing audiences away with her debut single, “Blew a Bag.” When you meet Tauzha, you’ll be captivated by her sweet and demure sensibilities. But don’t be fooled, this sweet singer can and will be the boss when she needs to. “You gotta have thick skin. In the music business and life, period. Or else people walk all over you.” She owes her toughness and business sense in part to her father, who has been her mentor and biggest fan, even when prison walls separated he and his daughter. As a young girl, she recalls communicating with him during his incarceration, sharing lyrics and music back and forth. “He promised when he came home, he’d make me a star.” Always one to keep his promises, Tauzha’s father is her biggest supporter to this day. She smiles, “He’s a man of his word.”

Tauzha’s father is more than just her mentor; he’s also her music’s biggest inspiration. Having lived a full, challenging, and interesting life before his time in lock-up, Tauzha’s music is a “reflection of his past life,” as she explains, “I bring that into light because I’m from Chicago and I’m a product of my environment.” One need only turn on the news to understand what Tauzha’s talking about; the drugs, violence, and unrest that has claimed her beloved city makes its way into thought-provoking lyrics. Her latest single, “Blew A Bag,” which features Lil Durk, is a cheeky and clever play on that environment. The perfect track for playing in the car with friends or dancing to at the club after a few drinks, it’s fun and electric. The song fuses rap and pop; featuring a catchy hook and quick and eclectic lyrics. Ultimately, the song exudes girl power and confidence; it’s about a woman being a boss. “I have a boss mentality – I have to go get it.”

Tauzha is taking her boss mentality from the stage to the road and beyond, capturing the attention of anyone who crosses her path. She’s come a long way from her 9-year-old self, discovering her talent singing Destiny’s Child’s “Say My Name” in a school talent show, but her zest for life and music and her magnetic personality remain the same; captivating, exciting, and immensely talented.