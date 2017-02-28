Chief Keef Switches Up His Style On “Can You Be My Friend”

Chief Keef picks up the tempo on his newest single “Can You Be My Friend“. The Chicago native provides catchy vocals over an up-beat, energetic instrumental from frequent collaborator Young Chop.

Keef blends his natural “drill” sound with a fresh new Caribbean-influenced instrumental. This record shows his versatility, as he takes on a completely different feel that makes listeners want to move. Its safe to say fans did not expect to hear this style come from the Glory Boy, however he adapts to the production very nicely.

Take a listen to “Can You Be My Friend”, and let us know what you think about the newest release from Chief Keef!