21-year-old Seattle native 40Groove is looking double down after the success of his 2016 debut “The Return of Saucy James.” Today he unveils his brand new opus titled “How Do You Want It,” which is produced by 40Groove and former collaborator Charaf Semaoui. Belonging to the independent collective DFTN, he brings a genuine, modern, funky sound reminiscent of California’s G-Funk in the 90s. A breath of fresh air from the current industry.

