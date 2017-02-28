After releasing two full length projects within a two week span, Future shows no signs of slowing down. In the midst of releasing his new projects “FUTURE” and “HNDRXX”, the Freebandz captain decided to bless fans once again, releasing the official video for “Draco“.

“Draco” serves as the lead single on his self-titled album “FUTURE”, which now has a crisp new visual to coincide with. Future performed it live on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” just hours before the videos release, continuing his momentum without a moment’s hesitation.

The Atlanta hit-maker seems to be in the zone as of late, and its interesting to think about what is to come next. Take a look at the official video for “Draco” below: