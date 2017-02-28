A judge sentenced a Georgia couple to prison Monday after they were convicted of shouting racial slurs and making armed threats towards a group of African-Americans at a child’s birthday party.

Jose Torres, 26, and Kayla Norton, 25, were sentenced to 20 years and 15 years in prison, respectively. The pair was charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats and violation of Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

The charges stem from an incident dating back to July 2015, in which Torres and Norton were involved with a Confederate flag-waving group, dubbed, “Respect the Flag.” For two days, the pair reportedly rode around with other group members in pickup trucks making threats against black families and yelling racial slurs throughout two suburban counties in Atlanta.