Dieuson Octave, who is better known to the Hip Hop world as Kodak Black, was remanded in a Broward County, Florida courtroom today for violating his probation from a May 2016 arrest.

Black was originally hit with several charges from last year’s incident including strong arm robbery, possession of a firearm by a minor, evading the police and false imprisonment.

A sentencing date for Octave has not yet been confirmed, however, the NYC stop on his Back and Better tour is locked in for tomorrow, but it’s highly unlikely that Black will make it to the Big Apple.

