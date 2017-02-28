Who is Daniel Heartless? Well, for a long time, many people have labeled Daniel Heartless one of New Orleans’ top spittas. He’s released groundbreaking mixtape, after groundbreaking mixtape, thought provoking videos, touched the lives of many fans, and has point guarded one of the strongest camps in the Crescent City, Heartless Gang.

Is 2017 the year that Daniel Heartless blows the lid off of the game? He’s been traveling the country since the year started, working with different producers, and developing his sound, but never too busy to show love to the Westside of New Orleans, Marrero, LA. In his recent drop, “Hi Roller”, Daniel Heartless rattles off hard hitting punchlines, mixed with his harmonic vibe, and bigs up a rising DJ, DJ RBD, and drops a New Orleans Pelicans bar, keeping it super New Orleans, per usual.

You can check out, “Hi Roller” on SoundCloud below.

In talking to Daniel Heartless, you quickly discover that he’s one of the most humble artists you’ll ever come across, while also having the confidence of someone who knows that he’s poised to take mainstream rap by storm. New Orleans has produced some of music’s biggest names, including Lil Wayne, Juvenile, Jay Electronica, and more. Daniel Heartless is cut from this same cloth, and can easily propel himself to rap super stardom like these artist have. His loyalty to his camp, and his camp’s loyalty to him, provides a strong support system that will be essential for his growth.