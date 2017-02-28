Linden mainstay DIRTYRIXH connects with fellow New Jersey hit-maker Fetty Wap on his hit single “Before I Blew“. The track has collected an immense amount of traction, turning heads from the east coast to the west.

DIRTYRIXH took off running in 2016, releasing a monopoly of quality visuals to coincide with his collection of records. “Before I Blew” has gained the attention of some of the biggest DJ’s in the game, including HOT 97.1’s DJ Drewski. Currently, it sits at roughly 12,000 plays and continues to grow daily.

Him and Fetty connect beautifully over an up-beat production courtesy of Moshuun. Take a listen to DIRTYRIXH and “Before I Blew” featuring Fetty Wap here: