Having already worked with some of the biggest artists in rap such as Rick Ross, The Game, Rich The Kid, Lil Boosie and more, Richie West is no stranger to success. Over the past two years Richie Wess has been moving around with legendary Terror Squad everywhere from talk show to live shows making plenty of public appearances with Fat Joe. This is the first record that has spawned from that relationship and I must say this is a certified banger! Joe states in his verse ” I just spoke to Khaled for another jam, Song of the year. Check out Richie Wess and Fat Joe Cha Ching below.

