After Minnesota declines to pick up his player option, the former NFL MVP has decide to test the free agency market.

On March 9, Adrian Peterson will officially become an free agent. The powerful yet speedy back known as “AP” had a stellar 10 season career with the purple & gold. Peterson racked up accolades which is making him a sure shoe in for a spot in the Pro Football Hall Of Fame. The former Oklahoma Sooner is an 7x Pro Bowler, who owned the field by racking up 3 NFL rushing titles. So fans are wondering why not pick up the former Offensive Player Of The Year and MVP. Vikings officials have this to say:

Adrian is an important part of the Minnesota Vikings organization. “We will continue to have conversations with his representatives and leave our future options open while determining what is best for both parties moving forward.

With over 4.5 rushing yards a down, Peterson are still showing franchises and fans that he can still be effective on the ground. So with Peterson looking for a new home, where will he may land?

He recently expressed joining Manning, Beckham Jr. and the New York Giants. With the G-Men releasing Victor Cruz and running back Rashard Jenkins, by adding Peterson onto the elusive offensive machine Eli is running, the Giants can comeback next year as Super Bowl contenders. But Giant fans should be careful as their division woes, Dallas Cowboys are plotting to pick up Peterson to take the load off of rookie sensation Ezekiel Elliot.

The month of March will be an interesting one for the NFL.