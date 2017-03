Check out 2Chainz put on this epic performance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon with his new smash single “Good Drank” featuring Gucci Mane and The Fonzworth Bentley Trap Choir and Mike Dean.

Also, watch this once in a lifetime, competitive game of “Password”, with 2Chainz and Keri Russell teaming up against Gucci Mane and Aaron Paul.

After starting off 2017 with the mixtape series, keep an eye out for Pretty Girls Like Trap Music album from 2Chainz by this spring.