The city of brotherly love has been hit with some devastating news.

Earlier today, the Philadelphia 76ers has announced that Joel Embiid will miss the remainder of the 2016-2017 NBA regular season. An MRI revealed that a meniscus tear was not healing properly as expected.

The 22-yar-old rookie has been averaging 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game during his rookie season. Embiid has been a huge part in the 76ers recent success before his injury which sidelined him since January 27. When the horrible news became official, Sixers president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo had this to say:

Our primary objective and focus remains to protect his long-term health and ability to perform on the basketball court. As our medical team and performance staff continue their diligence in the evaluation, treatment, and rehabilitation of Joel’s injury, we will provide any pertinent updates when available.

With Embiid’s season ending early and Ben Simmons ruled out for the rest of the season even tho his foot is fully healed, the Sixers have to find a “go-to” hooper to continue to show fans that they can still….trust the process.