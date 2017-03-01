Fabdon has been on fire lately. The streets are definitely talking. So many celebrities have been supportive of this young rapper, that I can confidently say he is going to get signed. Recently he has been hitting up so many clubs here in NYC, where you can find Maino and Chief Keef turning up to his record. The momentum Fabdon has gained from his songs playing on Power 105.1 has Chief Keef wanted to collaborate with him. This has been in discussion for a few weeks and now the time is near for it to manifest. Check out the video clips and photos below. Progress is being made everyday people. Stay tuned!!!

CHIEF KEEF #FLEXINGONTHEGRAM IN REAL.LIFE A post shared by FabdonGatDrawn (@fabdonmusic) on Feb 26, 2017 at 2:04pm PST

BIG BRO MAINO JACKIN MY NEW SINGLE #THEHOOK 💪💪💯💯💯(THIS WHAT NEWYORK SOUND 👂AND L👀K LIKE ) 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #THEDONFAMILIA #HUSTLEHARD A post shared by FabdonGatDrawn (@fabdonmusic) on Feb 10, 2017 at 11:10am PST