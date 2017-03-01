Fabdon has been on fire lately. The streets are definitely talking. So many celebrities have been supportive of this young rapper, that I can confidently say he is going to get signed. Recently he has been hitting up so many clubs here in NYC, where you can find Maino and Chief Keef turning up to his record. The momentum Fabdon has gained from his songs playing on Power 105.1 has Chief Keef wanted to collaborate with him. This has been in discussion for a few weeks and now the time is near for it to manifest. Check out the video clips and photos below. Progress is being made everyday people. Stay tuned!!!