#DubNation can breathe a sigh of relief……for now!

Warrior Nation experience a major scared when their superstar combo forward Kevin Durant was forced to head to the locker room and did not return during their lost to the Washington Wizards. Well today, the Warriors organization has announced that Durant suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain and tibial bone bruise. Once the word got out, many sources believed that Kevin would be out for the season. But Golden State continued to say that Durantula will go under re-evaluation in a month to document the healing process and will be out for 4-6 weeks. Check out footage below.