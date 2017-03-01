It’s been two years since Kendrick Lamar released his critically acclaimed album, To Pimp a Butterfly was released and it seems that fans aren’t the only ones ready for a new project.

In an interview with T Magazine, which he graces the cover alongside Beck and Tom Waits, K. Dot talks about his mindset over the past few months and his plan for his next album.

“I think now, how wayward things have gone within the past few months, my focus is ultimately going back to my community and the other communities around the world where they’re doing the groundwork,” Kendrick said. “To Pimp a Butterfly was addressing the problem. I’m in a space now where I’m not addressing the problem anymore. We’re in a time where we exclude one major component out of this whole thing called life: God. Nobody speaks on it because it’s almost in conflict with what’s going on in the world when you talk about politics and government and the system.”

Kendrick also talked about his seven-month-old daughter and how she’s the inspiration for his thought process behind his new project and what he wants to contribute to the world.

“This is what goes on in my mind as a writer,” he said. “One day, I may have a little girl. And it’s a girl in particular—funny you should say that. She’s gonna grow up. She’s gonna be a child I adore, I’m gonna always love her, but she’s gonna reach that one point where she’s gonna start experiencing things. And she’s gonna say things or do things that you may not condone, but it’s the reality of it and you know she was always gonna get to that place. And it’s disturbing. But you have to accept it. You have to accept it and you have to have your own solutions to figure out how to handle the action and take action for it.”

“When I say ‘the little girl,’ it’s the analogy of accepting the moment when she grows up,” he continued. “We love women, we enjoy their company. At one point in time, I may have a little girl who grows up and tells me about her engagements with a male figure—things that most men don’t want to hear. Learning to accept it, and not run away from it, that’s how I want this album to feel.”

Although Kendrick didn’t go into much more detail about the album, much like his previous projects – we can expect nothing short of greatness. To check out the full interview, click here and check below looks from the photoshoot.