Meek Mill has been hard at work on his upcoming mixtape DC 4.5, but that is not stopping the Philly MC from delivering a new track.

In a collaborative project with underwear company Ethika for their RGB mixtape, Meek Mill spits fire on his new track “King.” The track appears on the underwear manufacturer’s RGB Mixtape series, which will feature artists like Lil Durk, Dave East, YBS Skola, and Kid Ink. Produced by the Chicago-bred producer C-Sick, Meek flexes on the mic, seemingly giving fans a preview of what’s to be expected from his long-awaited DC 4.5 due out soon.

In other Meek Mill news, after a week filled with petty behavior by the MC towards his ex, Nicki Minaj, Meek found himself on the other end of a diss, but this time from Compton-bred MC The Game.

Although the Cali rapper has feuded with Meek before, the “beef” has seemed to be reawakened thanks to Remy Ma’s “SHETHER.” When Game called out Meek earlier this week for being on some “hoe shit” after the rapper liked a meme posted by Hot 97 personality Ebro poking fun at Nicki.

Not one to take it easy, Game took to Instagram with a caption accusing the Dreamchaser head honcho of allegedly providing Remy with intel against his ex to use in her now infamous diss.

“I’ll smack the fuck out this n*gga for some Hennessy, tellin ya girl business to her mothaf*ckin enemy, these days niggas is worse than bitches, say they got 40 glocks n then end up gettin stitches, I’m 6’5 250 pounds, it take 50 niggas off 2pac chest to knock eem down, & when you in LA you be walkin on egg shells, but when I find you u gone catch my fade like you catch L’s,”

Meek has yet to respond, so we will see how this one plays out. Check out the single and the track listing below.

Ethika’s RGB Tracklist

1. Meek Mill – “King” (prod. by C-Sick)

2. Lil Durk – “In My”

3. Kid Ink – “High Signin’” (prod. by Lil Reese)

4. Tdot Illdude – “I Don’t Know Why”

5. Bricc Baby – “F It Up” (Remix) [prod. by C4]

6. Dave East – “Rubberband”

7. Ace Hood – “Head Honcho”

8. YBS Skola – “Reaction”

9. Chevy Woods – “The A-Team”

10. Casey Veggies – “100 Rack Shawty”

11. Bok Nero – “Dolla $ign”