Loso and Lil Uzi Vert teamed up for “Goyard Bag” from the Summertime Shootout 2 tape last year. They have dropped the visuals for the project, which was directed by Spike Jordan and Gerad Victor as the two rappers show off their lavish lifestyles in luxurious places with women, of course.

The video gives you a direct look of how much these guys cherish their Goyard bags and what they carry inside of them which could sometimes be cash or even stylish threads. Loso and Uzi are preparing to takeover as the video ends and will then be continued. Check out the visuals below and see for yourself.

The track is smooth and sampled from the legendary group, Outkast. Check out the video below.