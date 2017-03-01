The Kaws x Air Jordan 4 collaboration will be dropping on spring 2017.

Early images have hit the net and it looks like the Air Jordan 4 will be donning a greyish silhouette with a glow-in-the-dark outsole that features the signature KAWS “XX.” We will keep you posted as more info emerges on the official release date, the only thing we have to help the anticipation is the rumored images of the collaboration that have surfaced recently. The speculated price of the kicks are at $350.

Check out images of the rumored collaboration in the gallery below.