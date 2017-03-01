Cardo Liberace is looking to make splash onto the scene in 2017, and it seems like he’s off to a great start to say the least. The Bronx MC grabs Rich The Kid for a true “Banger“. The two artists effortlessly trade vocals over a crisp, energetic instrumental.

“Banger” is currently taking over the radio, being played daily on stations such as Hot 97.1 and 105.1 (for example). The record has impressed some major figures in the game along the way; inevitably falling into the hands of some of the game’s biggest DJ’s, such as DJ Prostyle.

Once you start listening to Cardo’s hit, it becomes clear as to why its been streamed over 38 thousand times. Listen to Cardo Liberace’s new hit single with Rich The Kid below: