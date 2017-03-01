Today [March 1st], KSR Group’s singer/songwriter/musician and producer JOSH X will be releasing his anticipated 10-song new mixtape, “Amour aka The Prelude – I Am Josh X” as a free download for his fans via his website, www.JoshXantusMusic.com.

JOSH X, Stevie Wonder’s latest protege’ currently has the #21 R&B song in the country on the Billboard charts with his smash single, “Heaven On My Mind” featuring Cardi B. JOSH also collaborated and co-wrote the song, “Ready to Go” with multi-platinum super producer Swizz Beatz for Fox’s hit show EMPIRE and PEPSI (a global tv commercial). He has also worked with the likes of Jadakiss, Lil’ Wayne, Swizz Beatz and Cardi B. just to name a few.