[New Video] Raekwon And G-Eazy Team Up For “Purple Brick Road” Visuals

Raekwon releases the second visual from The Wild, “Purple Brick Road,” which features G-Eazy. “As we journey down “Purple Brick Road,” G and I collide signature styles that represents glory at the highest levels on the road to success” Rae commented to Complex. “Come walk with me!”

Rae’s forthcoming new classic, The Wild, will be released on3-24-17 and you can now pre-order the album at iTunes.

Watch Raekwon f/ G-Eazy “Purple Brick Road” video: (Produced by J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League) below.

Tracklisting and credits for Raekwon’s “The Wild”:

1.) “The Wild” (Intro)

2.) ”This Is What It Comes Too”

3.) “Nothing”

4.) “Skit” (Bang Head Right)

5.) “Marvin” f. Cee-Lo Green

6.) “Can’t You See”

7.) “My Corner” f/ Lil Wayne

8.) “Skit” (Fuck You Up Card)

9.) “M & N” f/ P.U.R.E.

10.) “Visiting Hour” f/ Andra Day

11.) “Skit” (Bang Fall Down)

12.) “The Reign”

13.) “Crown Of Thorns”

14.) “Purple Brick Road” f/ G-Eazy

15.) “You Hear Me”

16.) “Bang Outro”