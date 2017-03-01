Today in Source News Flash: Rihanna received the Harvard University’s Humanitarian of the Year Award in recognition for her work to improve cancer treatment in her home country of Barbados and for setting up a college scholarship to bring Caribbean students to study in the United States. Beyoncé announced she will not be performing at the annual Coachella Festival (however, she will be headlining the 2018 edition). Bey will be replaced by Lady Gaga. Jay Z was named a producer for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s film rendition of the play In the Heights. The news was reportedly announced at the Harvey Weinstein pre-Oscar party.

The release date for A$AP Rocky’s second collection with Guess has been announced – dropping March 10th. BAPE unveiled its camouflage tiger pattern for the upcoming Spring/Summer 2017 collection.

Yesterday, President Trump addressed the Congress for the first time yesterday – he switched his tone to very aspirational and once again repeated the promises of building the wall across the southern border as well as repealing and replacing Obamacare.

Washington Wizards left last night’s game winning with Golden State Warriors 112–108.

Come back tomorrow for more and hit SUBSCRIBE on our YouTube to never miss a beat.