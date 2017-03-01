After her surprise appearance in Kanye West’s video for “Fade,” everybody’s been asking how to get Teyana Taylor‘s amazing body. Her ripped abs, legs and arms mesmerized the world in the dance that paid clear homage to the 1983 film, Flashdance and immediately gave us all new “body-goals”. Especially, if we remember that Taylor gave birth to hers and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert’s daughter in December 2015.

Shortly after the release of the visual, Teyana announced she will be releasing a workout program to help people get in shape and reach their body aspirations.

Today, the day has come and now Teyana can add to her resume, along with credits such as singer-songwriter, dancer/choreographer and actress, a body-scultping trainer.

Fade2Fit is a “taylor-made” program revolving around dance moves (many of which were featured in “Fade” video) and enables people to get in shape whenever and wherever they want.

Fade2Fit includes a meal program and a 90-day course that has been personally selected by Teyana to help her fans achieve the fastest results.

We’re gonna go try it right now, and you can sign up through the link here: Fade2Fit.