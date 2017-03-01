The Reebok Zoku Runner is the newest silhouette for Reebok and draws inspiration from the Reebok classic footwear from the 80s and 90s.

The model is equipped with the iconic crosscheck symbol and pattern that will make the shoes look more up to date. Future has collaborated with Reebok for his own Zoku runner that will release in the next week. The model is very lightweight and allows breathing room within the toebox and construction. The monochromatic theme is being offered now at select Reebok retailers at a set price of $115.

Check out images of the Zoku Runner in the gallery below.