Nike will be releasing a very special silhouette to celebrate Air Max Day. Sneakerheads don’t want to miss out on this iconic release of the Nike Air Max 1 Ultra 2.0.

The kicks will feature the golden university red, grey and white that will come contrasted within a vintage mesh and bulky mudguard that will strongly be similar to the 1987 release of the Nike Air Max 1. The shoe will also include the iconic date of Air Max day which is “3.26” placed on the tongue. To finish off the classic airmax, comfy cushioning will cool off on the heel.

Check out images of the shoe in the gallery below. Be on the lookout for the kicks which hit stores on March 16th at a set price of $120.