DMX, Swizz Beatz, Eve, and The LOX announce a Ruff Ryders reunion show

The Ruff Ryders are about to shut down the Barclays Center in Brooklyn with a reunion show. In celebration of the imprint’s 20th anniversary, DMX, Swizz Beatz, Eve, The LOX and Drag-On are all on board for the Ruff Ryders reunion show on April 21 at the Barclays Center. DMX shared a post on IG captioning, “April 21st will be a night to remember #letsgetiton.”

Brooklyn !! Barclays April 21st will be a night to remember !!! #letsgetiton ❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌ A post shared by Snapchat: DMX (@dmx) on Feb 28, 2017 at 6:32pm PST

If this Double R reunion show is anything like the “Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour,” The FADER says “a full-blown reunion tour may not be far behind.” What started off as a one night celebration for Biggie, turned into a reunion tour that included The LOX, Ma$e, Faith Evans, and Lil Kim. DMX later joined the tour in September 2016 after he made a guest appearance the first night. In January, X released his comeback track, “Bane is Back,” with Swizz on the track, of course. Most recently Swizz premiered an unreleased collab with DMX, Jay Z, Jadakiss and Nas.

Tickets for the Double R concert go on sale March 3.