CEO Michael Boulware Moore revealed the $75 million development of the International African American museum in Charleston, South Carolina. With this it is expected that more Black people will be educated on their roots and passageways which spans beyond the East and West Coasts.

The museum is expected to be completed and ready by 2019, and Moore got a chance to sit down and talk more on it with BET on the full development.

“We’re located on one of the most historically important sites in African -American history,” Moore told BET.

“About 80 percent of African-Americans can trace a relative back to Charleston. This will be a place where African-Americans can pay homage to their ancestors, much like Europeans can with Ellis Island.”

“Our center for family history will be a place where you can find our personal strand of your family’s history,” Moore said.