The Ellen Show broke the Internet earlier in the week announcing that Future was performing on her show and dropping a third album. His management team shut down the part about a third album on Twitter, but the show went on.

Future performed “Incredible” alongside DJ Esco and a live band. “Selfish” is the official single from HNDRXX but it won’t be a shocker if “Incredible” becomes the next single.

Check out the performance below: