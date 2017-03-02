Today for Women’s History Month we celebrate the legacy of Roxanne Shante who was one of the first female rappers to hit the Hip Hop Scene. She’s known for her popular hip hop rival tracks during the mid-1980s, particularly her response to hip-hop trio U.T.F.O. “Roxanne, Roxanne”.

Her diss track was called “Roxanne’s Revenge” produced by Marley Marl and released in 1984. It was very confrontational even though U.T.F.O.’s song wasn’t about her, but it was an instant hit that sold over 250,000 copies in the New York area alone.

Check out the legendary diss track video below