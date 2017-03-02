Kodak Black’s Lawyers Assure That He Won’t Be In Jail For Too Long

Kodak Black’s attorneys say that their client will be out of jail soon. The “Tunnel Vision” rapper was arrested for violating his probation, but it wasn’t for a new crime.

He was spotted walking out the ring with Adrien Broner at a boxing match and at a strip club, which violates the conditions of his house arrest. He also failed to complete his anger management program. However, his lawyers are arguing that the two events were gigs and Kodak is allowed to travel the country for work-related purposes. His team plans to fight the anger management allegations in court.

Atlantic Records released the following statement on behalf of their artist:

We are sorry to hear about the recent circumstances surrounding Kodak Black. His lawyers are working diligently on this matter and are hopeful that this will be resolved by next week. The remainder of Kodak Black’s Back and Better tour has been postponed. Details on rescheduled tour dates [are] forthcoming.