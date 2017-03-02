Lil Wayne announced he will be going on tour this spring. The concerts will kick off April 14th in Louisville, KY. Kloser 2 U tour will consist of 12 stops, in eight states with cities including Atlanta, Hollywood, Houston and ultimately finishing up in Detroit.

The Young Money artist has recently reconnected with Drake and Nicki Minaj as well as has been seen on DJ Khaled’s photos teasing new album. There are also rumors going around about possible Young Money reunion concert.

The tickets for Kloser 2 U tour go on sale tomorrow, March 3rd, and can be purchased here. Check out full list of dates below:

Lil’ Wayne – “Kloser 2 U” (Tour Dates):

April 14 – Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace

April 15 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theater

April 19 – Anaheim, CA @ House Of Blues

April 20 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

April 21 – Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

April 27 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

April 28 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

April 30 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

May 2 – Nashville, TN @ Revention Music Center

May 8 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

May 10 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Monroe Live

May 11 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre