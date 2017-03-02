He’s BAAAAACKKKKK!

The last time boxing fans got the chance to see Gennady Golovkin was back in September of 2016. The unified Middleweight champ successfully defended it by TKO’ing Kell Brook in the 5th round to retain his titles while remain undefeated. Now, the hard hitting champ is back in the ring getting ready to defend his title once again when he faces Daniel Jacobs. On March 18th, Triple G defends his title in front of thousands in the boxing mecca, Madison Square Garden. As the month of March officially got underway, so did Triple G’s training as there have been highlights of him prepping and going over routine fight drills which made him pound-for-pound one of the best fighters in the game now. Check out the footage below as he preps to stop an potential upset brewing for Brooklyn’s own Daniel Jacobs.

Be on the lookout for the HBO Sports special “24/7 Golovkin/Jacobs” which will premiere Saturday, Mar. 4 at 10:30 p.m. (ET/PT). The special will provide all-new content including portraits of both fighters’ path to this significant showdown. The show will also be available on HBO ON DEMAND®, HBO GO® and HBO NOW and affiliate portals.