For 25 years, Raekwon has been one of the most sought out voices in music; a true originator of lyricism, street fashion and inventive music. On 3-24-2017 the legendary emcee will release his seventh solo album The Wild. Released through his own IceH2O imprint along with EMPIRE, the album is a stark commentary on both the world and the music industry–everything is wild, Rae notes, alluding to his new album’s symbolic title.

With so much uncertainty in the world, it’s never been more apparent that this jungle needs order; and as the apex predator within hip-hop’s jungle, Raekwon plans to restore order with The Wild.

Today, via an exclusive premiere with Complex, Raekwon releases the second visual from The Wild, “Purple Brick Road,” which features G-Eazy. “As we journey down Purple Brick Road, G and I collide signature styles that represents glory at the highest levels on the road to success.”

Rae’s forthcoming new classic, The Wild, will be released on 3-24-17 and you can now pre-order the album at iTunes.