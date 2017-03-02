Today in Source News Flash: Chance The Rapper was added as a headliner at the annual Essence Festival. Lil Wayne announced he is going on tour, which will kick off in April in Louisville. Bruno Mars released a music video for his hit “That’s What I Like.”

During Paris Fashion Week, Kanye West showcased his new Yeezy Boot in a camo colorway. Ronnie Fieg teamed up with Kith for a new collection “Love Thy City” showing off NYC pride.

Democrats call for Senator Jeff Sessions to resign amid Russia controversy.

Kevin Durant will not be playing for at least 4 weeks due to a knee spring. He might be back in time for playoffs.

