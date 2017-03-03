Andrew Wiggins continues to take his game to another level and continue to make countless moves off the court with his 3rd season in the NBA with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He’s showing no mercey to his opponents as he continues to put dudes on posters on a nightly basis, extending his league-leading streak of 20 or more points to 19 games.

adidas introduces two new player editions to the Crazy Explosive Low lineup – Gold Standard and Wolf Gray. Check out what both stand’s for below.

Gold Standard

Never settling for “good enough,” No. 22 is creating the gold standard for evolving the game. His latest PE exudes that mentality with a deep navy upper, royal blue contrasts and gold accents on the AW logo and three stripes.

Wolf Gray

A nod to Minnesota’s team identity, Wiggins’ Wolf Gray edition is constructed with a unique wave pattern featuring black and gray Primeknit along the upper. White hits on the three stripes and AW logo are contrasted by an iced black outsole for a bold Timberwolves tribute.

Gold Standard ($120) goes live March 4 with Wolf Gray ($140) dropping April 7 at adidas.com