Cardi B is one of the hottest names in the game right now, whether you know her from Love and Hip Hop or via her loud and honest Instagram posts – she’s popping.

During an interview with Power 105.1‘s Angie Martinez, Cardi discussed her rise to fame and how she used her street smarts and formal education to become one of the most boss women in the industry.

“Going to school gave me an advantage because I was able to learn things that a lot of people don’t know,” Cardi said. “People didn’t realize that a lot of the business sense came from school, not just the streets. I mean I learned things when I was hustling and stripping but I also applied things I learned at school. Like when I stripped I spoke a lil’ French to set me apart.”

Cardi revealed that part of her outlandish personality comes from the desire to make people laugh.

“I really like to make people laugh,” Cardi continued. “Like if people knew what really went on inside my head they would think I had 100 writers in there.”

In regards to her decision to leave LHHNY, Cardi said that her multimillion dollar deal with Atlantic and grueling schedule played a huge part in her decision to leave. She also discussed how she feels independent artists are overlooked due to not having the major backing despite having the talent.

“It’s crazy that people overlook independent artists because they are not signed. Like you can’t win a BET Award or a Grammy all because you’re not signed, even tough you have talent. So part of me feels bad that I am leaving that grind but I’m moving up.”

Cardi, who recently did a show with both Remy Ma and Lil’ Kim, gave her opinions on the “ShEther” diss.

“I performed with them on Saturday before the diss came out and honestly I feel like that whole situation is none of my business,” Cardi continued. “That’s not my business, that’s not my concern because the energy that we three had was great, she’s not beefing with me so I don’t know nothing about that energy.”

Check out the interview below.