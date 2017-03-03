Dave Chapelle’s Two New Comedy Specials Will Be Released This Month

For a long time, Dave Chapelle disappeared from the spotlight. The last season of The Dave Chapelle Show aired in 2005, and after that he turned down a multi-million dollar contract from Comedy Central. He made his big comeback in November 2016 as the host of Saturday Night Live’s first post-election episode.

The date for his two upcoming comedy specials produced by Netflix has been announced. Both will be available on the streaming platform on March 21st.

Watch the teaser below:

Two specials. One event. Dave Chappelle returns March 21, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/xiSv0SVVDV — Netflix US (@netflix) March 2, 2017