DIRECT DEPOSIT VOL. 2 features never-before-heard exclusives from two of the label’s finest: Iggy Azalea drops in with a new cut “Can’t Lose,” featuring red-hot rapper Lil Uzi Vert, over an ominous beat reminiscent of her mixtape days; Fresh off the release of his critically acclaimed debut LP, Kairi Chanel, Dave East teams up with fellow Harlem native A$AP Ferg on the new track “Paper Chasin.”

DIRECT DEPOSIT VOL. 2 also includes the following:

· 2 Chainz featuring Quavo & Gucci Mane “Good Drank”: Following 2 Chainz first Grammy® win and an incredible performance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, here is the first blast from Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, the upcoming 4th studio album from the multi-platinum Atlanta rapper. Watch the video at www.2CHAINZ.com;

· YG featuring 21 Savage “I Be On”: First heard on YG’s Red Friday mixtape of 2016;

Fabolous featuring Lil Uzi Vert “Goyard Bag”: From Summertime Shootout 2, Fab’s most recent mixtape. Look out in ’17 for the second volume in the Brooklyn rapper’s ongoing album series, The Young OG Project;

· Bibi Bourelly “Ballin”: From her most recent Def Jam EP Free The Real, Pt. 2 (released November 2016), this song was recently performed on NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers, view the live performance here and on CBS’ The Late Late Show with James Corden, view the live performance here.

· Jhené Aiko “Maniac”: Check out Rolling Stone’s in-depth coverage here of the making of the “darkly sexual” video for this track, Jhené’s directorial debut;

· Big Sean “Living Single” featuring Chance The Rapper and Jeremih: First issued in December as a single by the multi-platinum, Grammy®-nominated, G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam artist as a ‘thank you’ to his fans, in advance of Sean’s brand new 4th studio album, I Decided, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard charts.

· Earl St. Clair “Feeling Alive”: The Cleveland-bred “soul revivalist” (New York Times) was recently seen performing on CBS’ The Late Late Show with James Corden and released his debut EP My Name Is Earl earlier this week. View his live performance here.

· Jeremih “I Think Of You” feat. Chris Brown and Big Sean: On the first track released since his Late Nights Europe EP, Jeremih keeps things as fun as they are scandalous. The Chicago native has recently announced that he will be releasing his much anticipated Later That Night album this year;

· Vince Staples “Bagbak”: The Long Beach rapper makes a bold statement on this new release. This year, Staples is embarking on his first headlining tour, The Life Aquatic Tour, where he will be performing music off of his critically acclaimed Prima Donna EP;

· August Alsina “Lonely”: Alsina has been on a roll this year with three new singles. With an album in the works, Alsina gives listeners a taste of his more vulnerable side with “Lonely.”

· AOE “I’m Right This Time”: New Def Jam signees AOE deliver atmospheric, downtempo vibes on their first song released with Def Jam.