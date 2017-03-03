In our newest installment of our On The Rise series, we have Dread Marley, who was a standout at our most recent event. Dread Marley comes equipped with an industry sound, but a uniqueness that will undoubtedly separate him from the pact. Today, Dread Marley drops off, “You’re Not Better Than Me”, and it doesn’t seem like he’s too far off base. You won’t come across too many newcomers better than Dread Marley right now.

We should be on the lookout for Dread Marley to continue spreading his message via airwaves, his sound will continue to transition well in the mainstream, and he’s destined for a long career on the road, and in festivals. He was perfect for On The Rise, as he’s certainly an artist on the incline, with no signs of letting up.

Dread Marley’s spirit has already cast his influences beyond the realm of his authentic image. Having toiled with musical talents such as Kid Ink, YG, Bow Wow, Lil Twist, Lil Chuckee (Young Money), Project Pat, Teairra Mari (Love and Hip Hop), DJ Spin, Fatman Scoop, Lola Monroe and Lil Jon, to name a few.

It’s no surprise the artist formerly known as “Elite Motivated” summoned the spirit of “Dread Marley”. Dread’s transcending lyrics and intoxicating beats have filled the airwaves of New York and New Jersey, and his new song You’re Not Better Than Me invaded National TV such as Music Choice, mainstream radio like Power 105.1, by DJ Suss One, as well as “Shade 45” (Eminem’s Uncut Hip Hop Show on SiriusXM Radio) with DJ Kay Slay.

You’re Not Better Than Me has been gaining attention throughout the internet, social media and SoundCloud. While “Dread Marley”, his counterparts, and “The Motivated Kingz Army” are releasing new music and videos that are rapidly reaching viewers and listeners across the world.