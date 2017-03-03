Nicki Minaj may be keeping fans on the edge of their seats waiting for her response to Remy Ma‘s now infamous “ShEther” diss, but Remy’s not holding back.

Just days after hitting us her “ShEther,” Remy decides to take a page out of Drake‘s book and hit us with her latest diss track “Another One” before Nicki could even respond.

The track which premiered Funkmaster Flex‘s show on Hot 97, Remy opens the track with vocals from another foe of Nicki’s, Mariah Carey, before going in verbally and taking shots at Nicki for her lack of response. Mimicking Drake’s flow on his major lyrical slap heard around the world, “Back 2 Back”, in the process.

“Waited four days, ma, where you been?/ I came here in the ‘Rari playin’ Little Kim/ Don’t know what made you think that you could fuck with Rem/ But I guess this is what I gotta do to make ya spit”

Aside from a few social media posts pointing out her crowning as the “Queen of Hip Hop” by Beyonce and the blurb talking about Remy’s lackluster sales for “Plata-O-Plomo” and liking supportive comments, Nicki has remained silent.

Vacationing in Paris, many are wondering whether the Young Money princess will even respond at all, only time will tell but until then check out the latest track from Remy below.