When one realizes their platform is not always about them, magic happens. Meet DJ Young Music, the youngest DJ to have a syndicated radio show, reaching over 30 million listeners, who is using his talents for good, battling the monster of youth violence head on.

Golitah, meet David, the youngest to ever sign a worldwide distribution deal with eOne Entertainment and NSUC Entertainment Group, who’s the choice of today’s generation of millennials. Don’t let his tender age of twenty fool you, as Music is initiating change, putting his money where his heart is.

Launched by his Streetz Stop the Violence Foundation, the Streetz Bluntz Truth tour will collaborate high schools and colleges across the nation, to empower students, incite dialogue with live entertainment:

“My awareness of everyday challenges could help make a positive change. It’s part of a movement for me to work to make a difference in our community. Today’s youth are tomorrow’s future. And my first stop with the tour starts in my own neighborhood – the DMV.”

“Now more than ever, we have to talk to our young generation about the dangers of reacting violently, and provide them with alternatives,” says DJ Young Music. “When you see so much hostility in the streets and you have a platform like I do to reach so many of our youth, then you step out to do your part to make a difference.”

Utilizing a grass root effort, DJ Young Music, who’s also a promising songwriter and producer, will strive to prevent youth violence through a comprehensive approach, serving as a catalyst for bringing peace to our neighborhoods.

DJ Young Music is, simply put, the “I-can-do-whatever-I-put-my-mind-to” in human form.

The Street Bluntz Truth tour has already launched in the Metro DC area, until March 7. Check below for tour dates, with additional dates to be added:

March 13th Atlanta, GA

March 14th Savannah, GA

March 20th Wilmington, NC

March 21st Florence/Charleston, SC

March 22nd Raleigh, NC

March 27th Rocky Mount, NC

March 28th Raleigh/Durham, NC

March 30th Gwynn Park High School

April 3rd Greensboro, NC

April 4th Charlotte, NC

April 10-11th New York City

April 17-18th Philadelphia, PA

