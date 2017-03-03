Puma has unveiled their newest two-part collaboration with Coogi Brand.

The collaboration starts this month and will contain two parts in which the first is the Puma Clyde silhouette, which is NBA Legends, Clyde Frazier’s signature kicks. The kicks come equipped in the funky rare Coogi material with an all-bold knit upper. To finish off the eye-catch detailing the shoe contains the gold foil PUMA branding located on the tongue and a white midsole. The lace tips also contain a 18k gold plate that will standout anywhere. The second part of the collaboration will drop this spring.

The Puma Clyde “Sweater” x Coogi will be up for purchase on March 9th which is the 20th anniversary of the late great, Biggie Small’s death. Check out the kicks below.