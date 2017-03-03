It seems like the Rams are combining old with new as Hollywood plays host to the NFL franchise.

Announced earlier today, the Los Angeles Rams revealed their new look for the upcoming 2017 NFL season. After experiencing another disappointing season which result of them going 4-12 in their final season in St. Lous, it was time for change and a new look. Deciding to drop their traditional blue and gold colorway, the Rams decided to take it back to the 1960’s colorway of white and blue when Hall Of Famer “Deacon Jones and the Fearsome Four” was selling out stadiums nationwide. They took to Twitter to reveal their new look.

#Rams Uni Update: The white horns are back! Our primary helmets will have white horns in 2017. pic.twitter.com/hkQZr6b7ff — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 1, 2017

In addition, they gave fans the opportunity to join in on the excitement as they have the opportunity to have an input on the face mask design of the helmet, in which you can sign in and vote now. Pretty clever, Rams. Let’s hope that the new look can bring new excitement and wins to their new hometown fans.

Which face mask should be worn with our white-horned helmets? Vote in our Twitter poll for face mask Option A (blue) or Option B (white) pic.twitter.com/L6dmsw8o9I — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 1, 2017