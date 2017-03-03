After two years of making big plays and re-writing the franchise record books, the Jets have decided to let go an All-Pro receiver.
Announced today, wide receiver Brandon Marshall was released by the New York Jets. This news came fresh from the releasing of their veterans Pro Bowl guard Nick Mangold, and Pro Bowl cornerback Darelle Revis who was let go days ago. The release helped the Jets saved $7.5 million who was due to earn that much in the final year of his contract. Despite the inconsistency the franchise shown these past two seasons, Marshall was a major asset for “Gang Green”.
In 2015, the Jets voted Marshall the team’s MVP. He set the franchise record for catches (109) and receiving yards (1,502) in a season. The well-traveled veteran then had one of his worst seasons in 2016, managing only 59 catches, 788 yards and three touchdowns. By letting go Marshall, the Jets have no #1 option for Fitzpatrick to throw to. As the NFL Draft is coming up, it seems like the Jets are planning to acquire a new “go to” receiver.
Once word got out that Marshall was released, he took to Instagram to express his gratitude.
I want to thank Mr. Woody Johnson, Todd Bowles, Mike Maccagnan and Brian Heimerdinger for bringing me in and embracing me. They are all truly incredible people. My teammates, such a great group of guys whom I will miss like #Crazy 💚 And to all the great people that make it easy for us players to do what we do best. Clay Thank You. Jackie Thank You. Montelle Thank You. Szott Thank You. Jarred, Eric, Bruce, Nick, Meghan, Jesse Thank You. Andrew, Vito, Jim, Gus Thank You. John, Dave, Ezron, Greg, thank you. D you know you can cook…. Thank You. Justus, Aaron, George, Kevan thanks MeatHeads 🏋🏿♀️. Juan and Reynaldo I’ve never seen a facility so clean… Thank You. The New York media — Manish, Kimberly, Rich, Brian, and so many more on the Beat — they weren’t nearly as scary as everyone told me they would be. I think you guys are people after all 😂. I actually cherished the media– so much so that I have even become a part of it. I want to especially thank the incredibly loyal Jets fans, who were always there for us with their never-ending support. I’m sorry……I’m sorry we couldn’t bring you a championship, but I wish you and my former organization the very best in your pursuit for one in the future. I’m looking forward to finding a great organization where I can contribute and bring home a championship. I know I have a lot left to give, and @michi_marshall and I will truly miss the Jets, but we are excited for what lies ahead. #MindOverMatter