After two years of making big plays and re-writing the franchise record books, the Jets have decided to let go an All-Pro receiver.

Announced today, wide receiver Brandon Marshall was released by the New York Jets. This news came fresh from the releasing of their veterans Pro Bowl guard Nick Mangold, and Pro Bowl cornerback Darelle Revis who was let go days ago. The release helped the Jets saved $7.5 million who was due to earn that much in the final year of his contract. Despite the inconsistency the franchise shown these past two seasons, Marshall was a major asset for “Gang Green”.

In 2015, the Jets voted Marshall the team’s MVP. He set the franchise record for catches (109) and receiving yards (1,502) in a season. The well-traveled veteran then had one of his worst seasons in 2016, managing only 59 catches, 788 yards and three touchdowns. By letting go Marshall, the Jets have no #1 option for Fitzpatrick to throw to. As the NFL Draft is coming up, it seems like the Jets are planning to acquire a new “go to” receiver.

Once word got out that Marshall was released, he took to Instagram to express his gratitude.