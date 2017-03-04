Trailbalzers Damian Lillard hits the road, to put on a show at arenas across the country. To salute the moments Dame drops the mic and takes on the competition, adidas created the On Tour rendition of the Dame 3 signature basketball shoe.

“I love playing on the road because I like when I’m not in favor. I enjoy being in a situation to overcome and beating those challenges,” Dame explained. “I automatically snap in when we hit the road and from the time we land to when I’m getting on the team bus, my mind is free. I think it’s important to let your mind be free. Then when you’re about to play, you lock yourself in to the task at hand.”

Coming equipped with a mesh black upper and contrasted by a white custom lace piece and matching three stripes, Dame’s On Tour edition pays unique tribute to Portland’s road uniforms. Red detailing is also featured on the midsole, outsole and Dame logo to signal the Rip City sign off.

On Tour ($115) hits the road March 3 at adidas.com.