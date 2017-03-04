Keeping it very futuristic…

Y-3 revealed the futuristic Noci Low last month and today they have introduced the first colorway of the model. The “Crystal White” silhouette is the first for the model and is consisted of a neoprene upper with synthetic overlays, interwoven lacing and a bulky grey midsole.

To finish off, the model you can find the Y-3 branding on the heel and a translucent blue heel counter. The Noci Low is available for purchase at a set price of $390 at BAIT. Check out images of the Crystal White “Noci Low” below.