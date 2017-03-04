Converse introduces the newest additions to the Chuck Taylor family with the “Colors collection.” Coming equipped with a two layer mesh upper and a revamped shoe construction with a soft foam sole. The collection gives people a more modern look, rather than a vintage look of the iconic Chuck Taylor model. Being dazzled in some of the most vibrant colors such as olive, black, navy and more.

You can purchase either the low or high version of the shoe in each colorway. The Converse Chuck Modern collection is available now online and at converse retailers.

Check out images of the Converse Chuck Modern Collection below.